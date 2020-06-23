Court hearing in case of Kocharyan and others postponed – Panorama

The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction, presided over by judge Anna Danibekyan, postponed on Tuesday the hearing in the case of Armenia’s 2nd President Robert Kocharyan and three other former top officials.

As the legal team of the former president said in a released statement, the reason of the postponement is the absence of Yuri Khachaturov’s lawyer Mihran Poghosyan. One of the member of Kocharyan’s legal team Hovhannes Khudoyan noted that the Court should undertake measures to make sure anti-epidemic and safety measures are in place before holding the hearings.

Prosecutor Gevorg Baghdasaryan, in turn, petitioned to limit the procedural right of the legal team to file various motions. As the prosecution argued what of the legal team prevent presentation of the ultimate part of the indictment.

The presiding judge noted that the Prosecutor’s petition contains problems that are impossible to address with no participation of the all lawyers and postponed the court. The next hearing is scheduled for June 30 at 13.00.