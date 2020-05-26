Court hearing in case of Kocharyan and others postponed for several reasons – Panorama

The court hearing in the case of Armenia’s 2nd President Robert Kocharyan and 3 various other previous leading authorities needed to be postponed on Tuesday for a number of reasons.

Referring to a notification by Izmirlian Medical Center, administering court Anna Danibekyan stated that Kocharyan might not participate in the hearing as a result of health and wellness concerns, including it was unclear when he would certainly recuperate.

The court stated that Erik Aleksanyan, the attorney of previous head of the Armenian head of state’s workplace Armen Gevorgyan, had actually submitted a movement to the court, asking it to hold off the hearing as a result of the coronavirus- associated circumstance in the nation.

In enhancement, previous Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan’s legal representatives Inesa Petrosyants and Karen Mezhlumyan had actually alerted the court that Inesa Petrosyants had actually examined favorable for Covid-19

The following court hearing has actually been arranged for June 9.