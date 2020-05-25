Court hearing in case of Kocharyan and others postponed as a lawyer tests positive for Covid-19 – Panorama

The courtroom hearing in the case of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan and three different former officers shall be postponed, Pastinfo information company reported. According to the supply, Inessa Petrosyan, one of the legal professionals of former protection minister Seyran Ohanyan has examined positive for Covid-19.

The lawyer’s husband, Karen Mezhlumyan, who additionally defends the pursuits of Ohanyan in the case has submitted the respective request to the courtroom.

It is famous that given the very fact, that Seyran Ohanyan has two legal professionals, who’re spouses, and they might not be capable of attend the courtroom hearing resulting from coronavirus, requested the courtroom to postpone the hearing.

To notice, former President Robert Kocharyan underwent surgical procedure days in the past and is at the moment underneath publish-surgical procedure care.