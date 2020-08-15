Court grants Ucom’s motion to apply interim measure – Panorama

A Yerevan court has actually approved a motion submitted by Ucom CJSC to apply an interim measure, the business stated in a declaration onFriday The complete text of the declaration is listed below:

“In reaction to mass media questions, we would like to notify that on 13 August this year the Yerevan First Instance Court of General Jurisdiction partly granted Ucom CJSC’s motion to apply an interim measure to the level that forbidden GROUP LLC to conclude an acquisition deal of Veon Armenia CJSC shares and send for registration the rights developing from the deal.

Ucom CJSC sued with Yerevan First Instance Court of General jurisdiction versus GROUP Limited Liability Company asking for to validate that in the status quo making use of concealed info had by Ucom CJSC in the settlement on the acquisition by GROUP LLC of Veon Armenia CJSC shares and the offense by the GROUP LLC creators of the fiduciary responsibilities versus Ucom CJSC is an unreasonable competitors in addition to asked for to require GROUP LLC to stop unreasonable competitors.

It need to be kept in mind that Ucom asked for to apply an interim measure, especially restrict GROUP LLC to conduct settlements on conclusion of acquisition deal of Veon Armenia CJSC shares in addition to conclude the worked out acquisition deal of Veon …