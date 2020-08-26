Court Docs Show Medical Examiner Thought George Floyd Had ‘Fatal Level of Fentanyl’ In His System

New files submitted in the event including the death of George Floyd show the medical examiner’s viewpoint that the victim had a possibly deadly level of fentanyl in his system.

One file is a memorandum of a discussion in between a court lawyer and Andrew Baker, the Hennepin County primary medical examiner.

The discussion consisted of declarations that the fentanyl levels in Floyd’s system were “pretty high” and “can cause pulmonary edema.”

“[Baker] said that if Mr. Floyd had been found dead in his home (or anywhere else) and there were no other contributing factors he would conclude that it was an overdose death,” the file reads.

George Floyd’s body consisted of a deadly dosage of fentanyl at autopsy, according to theHennepin County Medical Examiner pic.twitter.com/OQcHCFBFRS — Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten 2) August 26, 2020

RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Accuses Tim Scott, Republicans Of Trying To Get Away With The Murder Of George Floyd

A Lethal Dose of Fentanyl

The lawyer for Thomas Lane, one of 4 officers charged in Floyd’s death, has requested that charges versus his customer be dropped based upon a theory that the victim overdosed on fentanyl.

Lane has actually been charged with assisting and abetting second-degree murder and assisting and abetting second-degree murder.