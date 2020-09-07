Court allows Ara Babloyan to leave Armenia for some time – Panorama

The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction on Monday granted a motion to allow former Armenian National Assembly Speaker Ara Babloyan to leave the country for some time.

The motion had been filed by one of Babloyan’s lawyers, Aram Vardevanyan, and was not opposed by prosecutors.

Presiding judge Harutyun Manukyan said that taking into account Babloyan’s character, his position, as well as his conduct during the preliminary investigation and the trial, Babloyan would be allowed to leave for the mentioned place and return to Armenia within the timeframes specified in the motion.

Ara Babloyan has been charged with usurpation of power and official forgery as part of a criminal investigation into Hrayr Tovmasyan’s appointment as chairman of Armenia’s Constitutional Court in 2018. Charges have also been levelled against Arsen Babayan, the former deputy chief of the Armenian parliament staff, as part of the same criminal case.

Both Babloyan and Babayan strongly deny any wrongdoing.