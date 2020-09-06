Couples spend thousands on a wedding photographer for that perfect shot

Ed. note: This story was reported, written, and edited prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photographer Jose Villa regularly flies around the world to shoot couples’ wedding celebrations, whether it’s a castle in Tuscany, a ballroom in Malaysia, or a private estate in Napa Valley.

But he’s more than just a guy with a camera. He commands tens of thousands of dollars for his time and his talent, one so in demand that he shot Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ multi-day wedding in India, snapped Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s “I dos” in South Carolina, hopped in a hot air balloon above vineyards to capture a wedding guest excursion in wine country, and spent seven days covering a destination wedding in Thailand. One recent gig took place across three different locations, including a beach town in the south of France and New York City.

It may seem like a crazy cost for “the big day,” but the fact is that most wedding photography today is no longer shooting one eight-hour event at a single location. It includes everything from engagement photos and pre-wedding shoots to bridal luncheons, rehearsal dinners, portrait lounges, afterparties, and even honeymoons—then, of course, the editing of thousands of images. For luxury weddings that cost six figures—or more—there may be…

