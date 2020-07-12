Couple with Down’s Syndrome finally tie the knot at socially distanced church ceremony

A couple with Down’s Syndrome have married under the new post-lockdown directions after spending three months from each other amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Heidi Crowter, 25, and James Carter, 26, were finally in a position to tie the knot at a socially-distanced wedding ceremony at Hillfields Church in Coventry on July 4 after the Prime Minister gave permission for weddings to recommence on the identical day.

The newly weds, whose wedding has since been viewed by a lot more than 11,000 people on YouTube, were joined by 30 guests who had to follow strict distancing rules.

In March, the couple were forced to isolate from one another due to the pandemic, with James staying at his family home in Weymouth and Heidi surviving in Coventry.

Disability activist Heidi said that whilst it was not the wedding that they had planned it had been the ‘greatest day of her life’

However after the government’s announcement that weddings in the UK can go ahead,disability rights activist Heidi, who also wrote a letter to the Prime Minister to ask if the wedding ban could be lifted, was able to marry her partner after months of uncertainty.

Speaking to The Mirror Heidi said: ‘It was not the wedding we in the pipeline, but it was the greatest day of my life.

‘When I walked in to the church, I was so emotional and excited. I not quite started crying because James looked so handsome in his suit. I had dreamed of that moment since i have was born.’

James, who has now relocated to Coventry to be with his wife, described being ‘excited’ as that he watched his bride walk down the aisle on the big day.

He added: ‘I was so excited waiting for Heidi. Watching her walk down the aisle was the highlight of the day, she looked so amazing.’

The couple, who crossed paths two years ago, are now likely to have a large gathering next year.

Earlier this year, Heidi presented a petition to Downing Street demanding that MPs don’t pass a Bill endorsing regulations that allow the abortion of babies with non-fatal disabilities until the point of birth in Northern Ireland

The disability activist (pictured with her mother, Liz Crowter, left, and DUP MP Carla Lockhart, right, outside Downing Street) said the law made her feel like she’d be ‘better off dead’

At a glance: What are the rules for weddings? Members of different house holds must maintain social distancing, so fathers cannot walk daughters arm-in-arm down the aisle

Couples must wash their hands before and after exchanging rings

Receptions are limited to two households indoors, or as much as six folks from different house holds outdoors

Up to 30 people are allowed at the ceremony, including the couple, witnesses, officiants and guests, and staff not utilized by the venue

No food or drink is permitted to be consumed ‘unless necessary for the purposes of solemnisation’

There ought to be no singing during the service or use of instruments which have to be blown into

Spoken responses should ‘not maintain a raised voice’

If a little child is involved, they must be held a parent, guardian or person in that child’s household

Couples should consider using recordings as opposed to singing

Organs music is allowed nevertheless they must be cleaned before and after

Books, reusable and communal resources such as service sheets, prayer mats, or devotional material should be taken from u

Under the new post-lockdown rules, which came in effect on July 4, fathers cannot walk their daughter’s arm-in-arm down the aisle and couples must wash their hands before and after exchanging rings.

Members of different households must maintain social distancing and receptions are limited to two households indoors, or as much as six folks from different house holds outdoors

The new directions also suggest that up to 30 people are allowed at the ceremony, including the couple, witnesses, officiants and guests, and staff not utilized by the venue

No food or drink is permitted to be consumed ‘unless necessary for the purposes of solemnisation’ and spoken responses should ‘not maintain a raised voice’.

Earlier this year, Heidi and 18,000 signatories presented a petition to Downing Street demanding that MPs do not pass a Bill endorsing regulations that allow the abortion of babies with non-fatal disabilities until the point of birth in Northern Ireland.

Under the regulations, which came into effect in March, abortions are permitted at any time as much as birth when there has been an analysis of a fatal foetal abnormality or where the child probably will suffer severe mental or physical impairment, including Down’s syndrome.

A most of Stormont Assembly members voted to support a motion rejecting this ‘imposition’ of abortion regulations by Westminster on June 2.

Speaking at Downing Street last month, Heidi said: ‘I’m asking them (MPs) to respect the vote of Northern Ireland and be sure that it stands, and to allow equality in the womb for every baby.

‘I want this to happen because I’m anyone who has Down’s Syndrome and I’m that the law makes me upset, it makes me feel like I’m better off dead.

‘I think it sends a really negative message. And in the words of a classic song, you’re amazing just the way you are.’