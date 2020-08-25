Couple who pointed guns at protesters tell Republican convention that suburbs in peril By Reuters

3/3 ©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Protest versus Mayor Lyda Krewson,in St Louis, Missouri



2/3

By Tim Reid

(Reuters) – A whiteSt Louis couple who displayed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their house in June were offered a popular speaking slot at the Republican National Convention on Monday, duplicating unproven claims by President Donald Trump that Democrats will damage America’s suburbs.

Speaking in the middle of brand-new demonstrations over the cops shooting of a Black guy in Wisconsin on Sunday, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who deal with felony weapons charges for threatening protesters with guns, stated U.S. communities would be overrun by criminal activity and lawlessness if Democrat Joe Biden winsin November

“No matter where you live, your family will not be safe in the radical Democrats’ America,” Patricia McCloskey stated.

That message follows duplicated claims by Trump, as part of his “law-and-order” project, that cruel “mobs” are taking apart Democratic- run cities. In one current tweet, Trump – eager to recover the votes of white, college-educated ladies – stated that “suburban housewives” desired security and that a Democrat in the White House would bring turmoil to communities.

Biden has actually decried violent demonstrations and has actually withstood …