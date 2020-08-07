Couple standing less than 600 meters from blast site survives Beirut explosion

The husband and wife now lay in a local hospital room, together, recovering from the glass and debris that tore through their apartment — and them.

Lina needed three hours of surgery. Imad, whom Lina says was seriously injured and had to be transported down 11 flights of stairs on the back of a door, needed six hours in surgery.

They are among the thousands across Beirut who were injured in the blast . Their apartment, which they purchased only two years ago, is now almost destroyed.

It all began with what Lina says sounded like fireworks.

The first explosion They say the fire at the port started small. They watched it grow from their balcony on the 11th floor. Through satellite images, CNN has calculated their apartment was roughly 640 yards — or 585 meters — away from the center of the water-filled crater that was left by the explosion. At some point, they both began livestreaming video on their social media accounts. “I told my husband there’s something wrong,” Lina told CNN on the phone from her hospital bed. In her video, she is heard telling him to come inside; she remembers she felt like something bad was about to happen. Lina says Imad didn’t answer her and says he looked like he was in shock by what was happening in front of them. Then, a fireball with sparks is seen in the video. It was the first explosion, which occurred at 6:07 p.m. local time. A large smoke cloud, which was occasionally filled with small, firework-like explosions, is seen, too. Those…

