Couple holds drive-thru baby shower in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach couple anticipating their first youngster celebrated in a singular approach on Saturday.

They hosted a drive-thru baby shower at their residence in Boynton Beach.

The proud mother-to-be is a nurse at a neighborhood hospital and the daddy is a Broward Sheriff’s Deputy.

Unlike a drive-by parade-type celebration, company drove by way of their U-shaped driveway and stopped at 4 stations, the place they celebrated from the security of their automobiles.

Mom-to-be Christina Bonomini stated, “We’re just making the best out of a difficult situation, just happy to be able to see my friends and family at a distance and just get all the love. We’re just being showered with love today and it’s amazing.”

The proud grandparents stated they have been excited to share this distinctive celebration with the neighborhood.