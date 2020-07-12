Couple hits out after their rural home is blighted by huge farm building put up by neighbour 

Dave and Di Jesinger have now been left horrified by a barn-like ‘monstrosity’ put up just yards from their living room windows in the village of West Wellow, Hampshire

For 50 years Dave and Di Jesinger had enjoyed the views of a large open field full of wildlife from their New Forest home.

And as the seasons rolled by, the 77-year-olds saw no reason why they might not enjoy their rural idyll before the end of their days.

But now the couple have now been left horrified by a barn-like ‘monstrosity’ put up just yards from their living room windows in the village of West Wellow, Hampshire.

The massive corrugated steel building was built by their neighbour, eminent cardiologist Iain Simpson, using a loophole in planning rules.

The massive corrugated steel building was built by their neighbour, eminent cardiologist Iain Simpson, using a loophole in planning rules.

So the couple were horrified when the 44ft long, 25ft wide and 15ft high ‘monstrosity’ was erected on the reverse side of their garden fence.

The couple say the structure next to their £700,000 three-bedroom bungalow is so overbearing they truly are considering leaving their home of 50 years.

Locals say they have never ever had any difficulties with Mr Simpson, 61, or his wife Nancy and therefore are at a loss as to the reasons a doctor would build a structure in such an ‘intrusive’ location.

Mr Jesinger, a retired mathematician at a study laboratory, complained to the authorities but was told nothing might be done as a loophole means no planning permission is required for agricultural buildings.

The view from the couple's living room is now blocked by the brand new building, seen above before and after

He said: ‘People in the village are talking about starting a petition to get rid of it – they all think it is a monstrosity. You hear about people building things like this to get around planning applications.’

Mr Jesinger added: ‘We are worried about the value of our house now. It is our children’s problem really because they can get less inheritance. But it had been our intention to stay here until we die. Now, we are considering selling it. We love this place and this has destroyed the thought of our home.’

The couple said they certainly were shocked it had been possible to create such an imposing building without permission and warned: ‘If you reside near to designated agricultural land, it can eventually you with no warning.

‘We are in total disbelief. We used to have a lovely view, we could keep an eye on the birds and the nature – now we are forced to live with the blinds closed.’

Roger Ravenscroft, 76, who lives across the road, said: ‘It’s unsightly, it’s horrible and never keeping with the neighbourhood.’

The prior notification application for the building was submitted to New Forest National Park Authority last year by farmer Tim Bunch, who has periodically worked on the field. It is as yet not known why Mr Bunch submitted it as opposed to the Simpsons.

Mr Simpson refused to comment on the building which includes remained unused since it went up in June.