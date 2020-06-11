Couple finally meet son born to surrogate mother

In Ukraine, efforts are continuing to unite newborn babies born to surrogate mothers using their biological parents.

Last month officials said that greater than a hundred babies had been left stranded in Kyiv after coronavirus restrictions prevented parents from travelling from around the globe to Ukraine.

But now some of the red tape has been cut, and special flights laid on. The BBC’s Jonah Fisher spoke to one couple that have finally caused it to be to Kyiv to meet their son – ten weeks after he was born.

Video produced by Abdujalil Abdurasulov and Hanna Chornous.