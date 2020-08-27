Couple charged with murder of 83-year-old Carroll County woman | News

CARROLL COUNTY,Ga (CBS46)– Dozens appeared on Wednesday to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office for a statement they have actually wished months.

“We’ve all had trouble sleeping,” Cyndy Orney informed CBS46News “I keep wanting to wake up and say, oh this was just a nightmare. I still can’t believe that somebody could’ve done something like this to her.”

Orney’s dear pal, 83-year-old Barbara Gibson, was discovered shot to death in her own house on May 9th.

“Ben Craven and I are the ones that went in and found her, that made it even harder you know,” Orney stated.

After simply over 4 months examining the case, Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley revealed 37-year-old Andrew James Conard and 29-year-old Amanda Rae Sherry are now behind bars charged with Gibson’s murder.