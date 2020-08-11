Couple Charged With Murder After Cops Find Woman’s Mutilated Body In Their Freezer

Be cautious who you stick with.

A Tennessee couple was charged with the murder of Jennifer Gail Paxton, whom they had actually apparently provided a safe location to remain numerous months earlier, after the female’s body was discovered dismembered in a freezer on August 6.

According to regional reports, Rebecca Elizabeth Dishman and Sean Finnegan (imagined above) are implicated of kidnapping, abusing, and sexually attacking the 36- year-old, who was stated to be homeless, prior to killing her. Authorities discovered Paxton’s body on Wednesday throughout a search of the Oak Ridge house after reacting to reports of a murder at the home.

They have actually both been charged with first-degree murder, intensified kidnapping, abuse of a remains, and damaging proof. Finnegan, 52, likewise apparently deals with intensified rape and abuse of a remains charges, while Dishman, 22, deals with intensified sexual battery and damaging proof charges.

[Warning: graphic details ahead.]

Police state the couple tempted Paxton to the house in December 2019 by assuring her a safe location to remain. But as soon as she got here, the couple presumably held Paxton versus her will, then tortured and sexually attacked her prior to they eliminated her.

According to detain warrants, the captive was …