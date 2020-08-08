Couple born on the same day, in the same hospital, now married 23 years later

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS– Some might call this next story a coincidence however the couple we are including call it fate.

Turns out they were both born on the same day, provided by the same medical professional all while at the same hospital.

It was at Bay Area hospital nearly 23 years ago that the unique shipments happened.

Sierra Molina and Marcus Acuna’s romance is difficult to think however it holds true. Now, this couple wishes to make their big day simply as unique as their romance.

It was while the 2 were learning more about each other they discovered this love connection was indicated to be. That’s since the couple was born on the same day, in the same hospital.

“I went and asked my mom. And she was like why what’s wrong? Well, the girl I’m talking to has the same birthday as me. She goes, really? And I go yes. It’s weird,” stated Sierra Molina’s bride-to-be MarcusAcuna Then they were provided by the same medical professional.

“So when our parents told us we were like oh that’s cool let’s pull out the birth certificate and we saw it on there,” stated Bride to be Sierra Molina.

“It was divinely a shock to find out that there is somebody out there that has the same birthday as me and lives in the same town as me for years as long as we’ve been here,” stated Acuna.

Their enjoy continued to grow and on …