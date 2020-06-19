Couple arrested over murder of their 11-year-old son, who died after being forced to drink litres of water

A couple accused of killing their son by making him drink a large amount of water over a short period of time have already been arrested after they turned themselves in to the police.

Sergeant high grade Ryan Sabin and his wife, Tara Sabin, gave themselves up to authorities in El Paso County, Colorado, on Tuesday, according to the Gazette.

Zachary Sabin, 11, died in March, but arrest warrants were not issued for both Mr Sabin and the child’s stepmother, Ms Sabin, until Tuesday morning.





They turned themselves in to the authorities that night, and records show that they are both being held at the El Paso County jail, without bail.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Officer confirmed that the boy died from forced water intoxication, after his parents made him drink a combined 2.7 litres of water, over the space of four hours, on 10 March.

Throughout that evening, that he was physically sick, after which became drowsy and nonverbal, before the couple put him to bed, according to the outlet.

Mr Sabin called 911 at 6.15am on 11 March, after he found the 11-year-old with blood on his bed and foam via his mouth.

The coroner also found bruises all over his human anatomy and blood on his forehead and left eyebrow.

Ms Sabin told the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office that the couple made him drink the great deal of water, because his urine that day was “really dark and really smelly.”

The arrest affidavit says that the boy and five other kids were physically abused by the couple.

The Colorado Department of Human Services have been contacted about concerns with the family prior to the incident, according to the Gazette.

Both Mr Sabin and Ms Sabin are facing charges of first degree murder, six counts of misdemeanour son or daughter abuse and child abuse resulting in death.