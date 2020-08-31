Couple arrested after stealing puppies from pet store in Scranton

A duo allegedly broke a window and stole the dogs from a business called Puppies on Oak Street.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Two people are facing charges after stealing seven puppies from a pet store in Scranton.

The suspects were captured a little after 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

The duo allegedly broke a window and stole the dogs from a business called Puppies on Oak Street.

They got away with multiple dogs, including a Husky, Shiba Inu, and a Labradoodle.

Officials say the retail value of the puppies was nearly $15,000.

A witness saw the ordeal and called police.

Workers at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter near Clarks Summit say something like this could be traumatizing to the animals.