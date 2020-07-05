Couple are among first to wed under new post-lockdown rules

A couple are becoming one of the first people to get married under the new post-lockdown coronavirus directions after the Prime Minister gave permission for weddings to recommence from Saturday.

David D’Arcy, 43, and his wife Hayley Collins, 41, from Liverpool, who have been due to walk down the aisle in April 4, were finally able to tie the knot at St Anne’s Church in Aigburth at 10am today.

The newlyweds, who had to sanitise their hands while they entered the church and whose 27 guests had to adhere to strict social distancing rules, were delighted to find a way to celebrate their special day after months of uncertainty.

While many of the couple’s guests were not able to attend, including Mr D’Arcy’s parents who are in their 70s and reside in Ireland, the pair managed to exchange their vows and enjoy their intimate wedding under the post-lockdown rules.

Prior to the big day Ms Collins, who teaches psychology, sociology and religious studies at St Hilda’s Church of England High Schoo, told The Guide Liverpool: ‘It’s not the marriage we’d spent months planning – we’ve organised this really is just over a week – but we are delighted.

‘It’s a celebration of our love also it makes our house complete and that is what really matters.’

The couple from Old Swan, Liverpool, who due to get married on April 4 with around 50 guests, had spent a long time organising their special day before the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to their plans.

They were initially told they’d not find a way to carry on their honey moon and could don’t have any more than five people before it was confirmed that their wedding wouldn’t normally be able to take place altogether as the crisis worsened.

Mr D’Arcy, a reefer co-ordinator for Sealand-Maersk, added: ‘We were very upset at the time, but as the virus took hold and we realised how lousy it was, we accepted it had to be done, that the wedding had to be cancelled.’

The couple, who share twin daughters Livia and Maya, four, and nine-year-old son Jonah, were finally able to celebrate their special day with their 27 guests

The ceremony saw Ms Collins’ friend Liz Kaddour play Savage Garden’s Truly Madly Deeply on your guitar as the couple walked down the aisle

As the date of their original wedding day approached, the pair, who share twin daughters Livia and Maya, four, and nine-year-old son Jonah, decided to mark your day with one cup of champagne and by making Tik Tok videos with their kids.

At a glance: What are the rules for weddings out of this Saturday? Members of different house holds must maintain social distancing, so fathers cannot walk daughters arm-in-arm down the aisle

Couples must wash their hands before and after exchanging rings

Receptions are limited to two house holds indoors, or up to six individuals from different house holds outdoors

Up to 30 people are allowed at the ceremony, including the couple, witnesses, officiants and guests, and staff not used by the venue

No food or drink is allowed to be consumed ‘unless required for the purposes of solemnisation’

There should be no singing through the service or use of instruments which have to be blown into

Spoken responses should ‘not maintain a raised voice’

If a little child is involved, they must be held a parent, guardian or person in that child’s household

Couples should consider using recordings rather than singing

Organs music is allowed nevertheless they must be cleaned before and after

Books, reusable and communal resources such as service sheets, prayer mats, or devotional material should be taken off use

However after Boris Johnson last week gave permission for weddings to recommence included in a widespread easing of lockdown restrictions, the couple scrambled to organise a final minute wedding in the area of per week.

The ceremony, that was conducted by Reverend Ian Greenwood, saw Ms Collins’ friend Liz Kaddour play Savage Garden’s Truly Madly Deeply on the guitar because the couple walked down the aisle.

While the couple chose not to wear masks, they and their guests had to sanitise their hands before entering the church and seats were also spaced apart.

The heartwarming scenes come just a day after Heather McLaren, 28, and Tom Hall, 29, from Leeds, became one of the first couples in britain to exchange their vows since the lockdown restrictions.

The pair, who were set to get married at Greyfriars Kirk in Edinburgh with 120 guests, were forced to cancel their plans following the government’s restrictions came in effect.

However on Saturday, the couple were finally able to celebrate their union at St George’s Church in Leeds, surrounded by their closest family and friends.

Speaking together from their Leeds home the couple told The Mail on Sunday: ‘It wasn’t what we had in the pipeline but it was completely unique and really special. I know everybody’s wedding day is memorable but this one feels particularly memorable.’

Ms McClaren added: ‘Ten days ago, we didn’t think this would be possible. But everyone at the church has been so wonderful.

‘They deep cleaned the church and setup a webcam so other friends and family could watch at home.’

The ceremony was pared right back and singing was not allowed. Guests were also made to sanitise their hands at the church entrance.

Under the new post-lockdown rules, which came in force on Saturday, fathers cannot walk their daughter’s arm-in-arm down the aisle and couples must wash their hands before and after exchanging rings.

Members of different house holds must maintain social distancing and receptions are limited to two households indoors, or up to six individuals from different house holds outdoors

The new directions also declare that up to 30 people are allowed at the ceremony, like the couple, witnesses, officiants and guests, and staff maybe not employed by the venue

No food or drink is allowed to be consumed ‘unless needed for the purposes of solemnisation’ and spoken responses should ‘not maintain a raised voice’.