County cricket’s reduced pay deal extended until end of July with domestic season yet to start | Cricket News

Michael Atherton says there are ‘indicators of hope’ that domestic cricket might be performed this season regardless of it being delayed until at the least August 1

County cricket’s reduced pay deal has been extended to the end of July as gamers proceed to await 2020 season to start.

The current settlement between the Professional Cricketers’ Association and the 18 first-class counties coated April and May, with wage reductions capped at 20 per cent, all gamers agreeing to being furloughed if requested and domestic prize cash foregone.

That has been extended for one more two months, in line with the ECB’s latest announcement that there can be no domestic competitors earlier than August 1 on the earliest, though gamers within the closing 12 months of their contracts have been granted dispensation.

Essex are the reigning county champions

PCA Chairman, Daryl Mitchell, mentioned: “Although a large amount of uncertainty stays in domestic cricket, it does seem there may be gentle on the end of the tunnel for gamers to return at some stage this summer season.

“However, with no cricket to be performed in June or July and subsequently no income to be generated by counties, gamers have agreed to prolong measures to defend the futures of all counties.

“This has not been an easy decision and causes a great deal of disruption to many of our members, however, the PCA Players’ Committee ultimately agreed this is the right thing to do.

“Working collaboratively by means of this disaster has all the time been one of our high priorities and I recognize the collective spirit of these discussions with the first-class counties, significantly at this most difficult of occasions.

“We have 134 players out of contract at the end of this summer and protecting their interests has been a consensus across the playing membership. I am sure the measures brought in over the next two months provides some comfort to them.

“The understanding and help I’ve had from the PCA Players’ Committee and senior gamers across the counties has continued to be very important.

“As a group we have been in constant communication to ensure we are supporting the interests of all professional players in England and Wales while being alert to the need for players to play their part.”