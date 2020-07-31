County cricketers support Lord’s Taverners ‘Runs and Wickets for Change’ campaign this summer | Cricket News





Hampshire’s Sam Northeast is amongst the gamers supporting the Lord’s Taverners this summer

County cricketers from 6 counties will raise funds for the Lord’s Taverners charity through their ‘Runs and Wickets for Change’ campaign this summer.

Seven batsmen – consisting of Hampshire’s Sam Northeast and Essex’s Tom Westley – will assisting the UK’s leading youth cricket and impairment sports charity raise cash with every run they score in the Bob Willis Trophy and T20 Blast throughout the reduced 2020 season.

Similarly 5 bowlers will be rewarded for every wicket they take, with all cash raised going towards the Lord’s Taverners charity cricket programs.

These support a few of the most marginalised and at-risk youths in the UK utilizing sport and entertainment to construct links in between neighborhoods and motivating groups to play sport together.

So how does it work? You sponsor your preferred gamer per run or per wicket and every domestic run and wicket they get this year will raise important funds! You can sponsor nevertheless much you like, and cap your contribution, then cheer in your corner as cricket returns!#SportingChances pic.twitter.com/qhfzl0Ypqx — Lord’s Taverners (@LordsTaverners)July 31, 2020

The complete list of the gamers participating is:

Batsmen: Tom Westley, Ryan Ten Doeschate, Sam Northeast, Gareth Berg, Luis Reece, David Lloyd and Kiran Carlson

Bowlers: Jamie Porter, Aaron Beard, Gareth Berg, Michael Hogan and Joe Leach

The cricketers are following in the steps of England Test batsmen, Joe Denly and Zak Crawley, supporting this brand-new design of fundraising at a time when the charity’s activity has actually been hindered by coronavirus.

Fans can sponsor each run scored, or wicket taken, for as bit, or as much as they like – and you can top the optimum quantity you want to contribute, while likewise picking whether you contribute for a single match, month or year.

For more info and to contribute to your player/s of option please go to the Lord’s Taverners website.

You can likewise support the charity through social networks, whether you can manage to contribute or not, by sharing the above links and motivating register and tagging @lordstaverners.