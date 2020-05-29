County Cricket Podcast Special: Who are the greatest to play the domestic game? | Cricket News



















David Lloyd recollects the second JK Lever bowled with an orange whereas he was an umpire on a county cricket podcast particular.

Following the launch of Wisden Cricket Monthly’s checklist of the 50 greatest moments in county cricket over the final 50 years, we have pooled collectively a enjoying panel spanning the many years to talk about the domestic recreation at giant.

On a particular county cricket version of the Sky Cricket Podcast – which you’ll hear to in the participant under – David Lloyd (first-class debut in 1965) joins Graham Gooch (debut, 1973), Nick Knight (debut, 1991) and Rob Key (debut, 1998).

Among the subjects up for dialogue: who are county cricket’s best-ever gamers to not replicate their success at worldwide degree?

Both Bumble and Key hail “outstanding talent” Glenn Chapple, with the Lancashire seamer taking a staggering 985 first-class wickets over his 23-year profession, however enjoying for England solely as soon as – in an ODI towards Ireland in 2006.

Lancashire’s Glenn Chapple retired with 985 first-class wickets however just one England ODI cap

Also talked about are Mark Ramprakash, Graeme Hick, Wayne Larkins, Martin Bicknell and John Lever.

We additionally hear of the days of three-day cricket on uncovered pitches, the introduction of abroad signings, in addition to discover out who had been the quickest bowlers on the circuit, whereas Key recollects having “the best seat in the house” at the non-striker’s finish for a traditional conflict between Rahul Dravid and Shane Warne as Kent battled Hampshire.

There’s additionally a dialogue on county cricket’s future and the way a restructure may gain advantage the domestic recreation, whereas Bumble and the gang have a number of humorous tales to share, together with a bicycle trip down to third man and bowling with an orange!

Listen to the particular county cricket version of the Sky Cricket Podcast in the participant above, or by downloading here.

You also can watch the present in full on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404) from 10pm on Sunday.