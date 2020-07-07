County cricket: Counties agree to play red-ball and white-ball cricket for shortened domestic season | Cricket News





Essex captain Ryan ten Doeschate holds typically the 2019 County Championship trophy

First-class counties possess agreed with a majority to play red-ball and white-ball cricket within this summer’s shortened men’s domestic season.

A vast majority vote had been reached with a meeting in the First Class County chair, following acceptance by the ECB Board in the past few months for the newest season to commence upon August 1.

The agreement with the counties is going to be passed on for ECB Board for acceptance in the approaching days and after that the details in the new fitting schedule is going to be drawn up and then declared.

More to stick to…