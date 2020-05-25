Country star Morgan Wallen arrested for public intoxication after being kicked out of Kid Rock’s bar

Country singer Morgan Wallen was arrested Saturday night time in downtown Nashville and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges.

Police stated Wallen acquired kicked out of Kid Rock’s bar and steakhouse on Lower Broadway at about 11 p.m. for “kicking glass items.” On the road, police stated, he acquired into verbal fights with passersby whereas officers watched.

“Officers gave (Wallen) several opportunities to walk away with his friends, but he refused,” Wallen’s arrest warrant states.

Police arrested him, saying he was “a danger to himself and the public.”

Wallen, 27, responded to the fees Sunday afternoon, saying he went out in downtown Nashville with “a few old friends” Saturday.

“After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other,” he wrote on Twitter.

“We didn’t mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected,” he added. “Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class.”

Wallen is scheduled to face the misdemeanor fees in courtroom in July.

The singer/songwriter, recognized for his hits “Whiskey Glasses” and “Chasin’ You,” has additionally co-written songs for Jason Aldean and Kane Brown.

He was a contestant on TV’s “The Voice” in 2014.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article initially appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Morgan Wallen arrested, kicked out of Kid Rock’s Nashville bar