Country star Lauren Alaina on her bond with Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood: ‘I’m saved in her phone as Junior’

Alaina, 25, has actually called Trisha Yearwood, 55, a good friend and coach in business for many years and the 2 have actually cultivated such a strong relationship that the “Road Less Traveled” entertainer can call on the three-time Grammy winner almost at any time and Yearwood will not be reluctant to address.

“I absolutely adore her. I look up to her so much,” Alaina gushed about the 27-time Grammy candidate. “She calls me Trisha Junior – I’m in her phone as Junior and it’s one of my finest accomplishments to date. So I’m very proud of that.”

The Rossville,Ga native started establishing her singing chops at simply 3 years of ages and ongoing her climb in intermediate school, where she and fellow country star Kane Brown sang in the exact same seventh-grade choir.

The friendly duo would go on to be chosen for a Billboard award in 2018 for their partnership on “What Ifs.”

“The small area we’re from in northern Georgia is pretty much the kind of place where you grow up there and you may or may not go off to college. And if you do, you pretty much always come back and have babies and stay,” Alaina stated of the home town she shares with Brown, 26.