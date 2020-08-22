Country singer Dwight Yoakam, 63, welcomes first child with wife Emily Joyce months after wedding

“Like the lyric from the song Waterfall that Dwight wrote for Emily on his 3 Pears album says…Babies get born even in a… Pandemic lock down…With great joy and happiness Dwight & Emily announce the birth this past Sunday of their new baby boy,” Yoakam’s group revealed.

COUNTRY STAR DWIGHT YOAKAM MARRIES FIANCÉE EMILY JOYCE IN SOCIALLY DISTANT WEDDING

Photos shared with the birth statement reveal the couple with their hands on Joyce’s stubborn belly prior to heading to the health center.

The couple got married in an intimate wedding event in Santa Monica, Calif., inMarch The event had less than 10 participants and visitors were seated a minimum of 6 feet apart from each other.

A declaration from Yoakam’s press agent stated the couple waited to reveal the wedding till May out of regard to individuals impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and star has actually been engaged to Joyce, who is supposedly 36 years of ages, for numerous years. This is Yoakam’s first marital relationship.