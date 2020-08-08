Country singer Cady Groves’ cause of death revealed

Groves’ way of death was ruled “natural,” the report states.

According to the medical inspector, Groves was found “unresponsive in bed by her roommate” in Brentwood,Tenn on May 2. Nashville Fire workers reacted to the scene. At the time, officers reported “no obvious signs of trauma, foul play, suicide or overdose.”

Her sibling Cody Groves required to Twitter to verify her death with a sweet picture of the 2 of them acting ridiculous together. In addition to verifying the news, he revealed she passed away of natural causes and referenced their 2 bros, Casey and Kelly, who passed away in 2007 and 2014, respectively.

“@cadygroves has left this world. Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated. Rest In Peace little sis. Hope you’re reunited with @kellydgroves and Casey,” Cody wrote Sunday

In the days following her death, Ryan Williams, a friend of the singer- songwriter, opened up to Fox News about her terrible past.

Williams, of Seattle, Wash., stated he fulfilled Groves in 2011 simply one week after she relocated to Los Angeles,Calif and was signed to a significant record label. He informed us Groves had an infectious character and the …