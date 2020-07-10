Country rock legend Charles Daniels dies at 83 – Armenian News

Country Music Hall of Fame musician Charlie Daniels died on Monday at age 83.

The prolific singer, songwriter and instrumentalist died in a Nashville hospital following a haemorrhagic stroke, BBC News reports, citing his publicist.

His hit, The Devil Went Down to Georgia, is an American classic and won his only Grammy Award in 1979.

Daniels was best known for his fiddle playing, in addition to his outspoken brand of conservative patriotism.

News of Daniels’ death was met with a flood of tributes.

Sharing a photograph of him and Daniels performing together, country star Luke Bryan paid tribute to a “great man” and “hero”.

“A true patriot, and country music icon,” Bryan wrote. “Thank you for all your contributions on and off the stage. God bless you Charlie Daniels.”



