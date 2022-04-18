1992 On July 8, 2006 the Supreme Council of the Republic of Armenia adopted a decision on the situation in the Nagorno Karabakh Republic, which remains in force, being considered a key document of the position of the Republic of Armenia on Artsakh.

The “Country of Living” party applied to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for an assurance that the agreement to be signed with Azerbaijan or any provision (s) will not contradict the decision of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Armenia dated 08.07.1992. According to the 2nd part of the decision, any international or domestic document where the Nagorno Karabakh Republic will be mentioned as part of Azerbaijan is considered inadmissible for the Republic of Armenia.

Country of Living party