Country Music Star Kacey Musgraves & Husband Ruston Kelly Split After Two Years Of Marriage

It’s throughout for Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly.

Nearly two-and-a-half years after they officially tied the knot, the united states music star and her singer-songwriter husband are getting a divorce.

The 31-year-old Musgraves and her now estranged husband, also 31 yrs . old, released a joint statement to the media after reps confirmed rumors of the split up on Friday afternoon. In the statement, the singer and Kelly jointly stated (below):

“We’ve made this painful decision together. With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what’s happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts. We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better. The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased.”

Their statement continued from there, too, with the now ex-pair adding:

“We’ve made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn’t work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this.”

Neither party thought we would comment beyond that.

Of course, Musgraves drew attention to the truth that her marriage might be in some trouble all the way back November, when she took Gigi Hadid to the CMA Awards as her date — and not, you understand, her own husband. Rumors flew further next, when both Kacey and Kelly deleted their wedding photos and other joint social media marketing photos from their respective Instagram accounts. Yeah, that’s never a good sign…

Still, Musgraves is on record about how exactly Kelly inspired her career-defining album Golden Hour after the pair met in early 2016 at a songwriters’ showcase at the famous Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. There were certainly some sparks there for a while, without question. Now, though, it seems the light has been snuffed using this one, and both singer-songwriters will proceed on their respective ways, aside from each other.

