Country Music Legend Hank Williams Jr.’s Daughter Katherine Dies In Tennessee Car Accident

The daughter of country music icon Hank Williams Jr. has died after a one-car roll-over accident in Tennessee on Saturday. She was 27 years of age.

According to multiple media reports about the subject, Katherine Williams-Dunning died in a car crash on Saturday evening on a highway in Henry County, Tennessee. Both national and local reports have confirmed that she was in an SUV which was towing a boat when the crash occurred at about 7:45 pm local time last night.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the 27-year-old and her husband Tyler Dunning had been driving over the highway if the car lost control for whatever reason, crossed the median and rolled. No other cars were involved; it’s unclear at this point what precisely caused the vehicle to crash.

Katherine was taken up to the hospital following the crash, but she was pronounced dead. According to Katherine’s sister Holly Williams, Tyler is awake and alert in a medical facility, and is recovering from his injuries. The couple also shares two young children, a boy and a girl.

Holly released a heartbreaking statement via Instagram on Sunday, sharing a portrait of the family that were taken on June 12, and informing the world of what happened, writing (below):

“I have no words. On Friday morning I talked the family into taking this picture and had no idea it would be our last together with my precious little sister Katie. We all went to my great aunts funeral on Thursday whom we all loved dearly, and now are faced with another one. ALL we need is prayers. My daddy. My little brother. Katie’s husband (he is awake and responding don’t know injury extent yet). My niece and nephew. Her Mama. The Dunning family. All of us. So. Many. Prayers. Jesus is close.”

Ugh… so unbelievably sad for the household, and specifically for those two little young ones.

Hank Williams Jr. is a legend in the country music world, obviously, with his work stretching right back decades. Before that, his father Hank Williams was among the original bad boys of country music. So, to say it is an iconic family in the genre is putting an understatement on it, to express the least.

Such a sad thing to have to report. Our thoughts and prayers are with Katherine’s family, friends, loved ones, and especially the 2 children she’s left behind. Just awful…

Rest in Peace.