Countries reinstate COVID measures, Malaysia flood toll mounts, McDonald’s rations fries in Japan
Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita reports the latest headlines from around the world including Sweden and Scotland tightening COVID restrictions, Thailand reinstating a quarantine for travelers, Malaysia flooding kills at least 14 and leaves thousands displaced, and McDonald’s rationing fries in Japan amid a shortage.

