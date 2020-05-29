Countries failing to stop harmful marketing of breast-milk substitutes, warn WHO and UNICEF – Panorama

A brand new report by WHO, UNICEF, and the International Baby Food Action Network (IBFAN) reveals that regardless of efforts to stop the harmful promotion of breast-milk substitutes, international locations are nonetheless falling brief in defending mother and father from deceptive data, WHO mentioned in a information launch.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlights the necessity for stronger laws to shield households from false claims in regards to the security of breast-milk substitutes or aggressive marketing practices. Breastmilk saves kids’s lives because it gives antibodies that give infants a wholesome increase and shield them towards many childhood sicknesses.

WHO and UNICEF encourage girls to proceed to breastfeed through the COVID-19 pandemic, even when they’ve confirmed or suspected COVID-19. While researchers proceed to take a look at breastmilk from moms with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, present proof point out that it’s unlikely that COVID-19 could be transmitted by breastfeeding or by giving breastmilk that has been expressed by a mom who’s confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19. The quite a few advantages of breastfeeding considerably outweigh the potential dangers of sickness related to the virus. It shouldn’t be safer to give toddler components milk.

Of the 194 international locations analysed within the report, 136 have in place some kind of authorized measure associated to the International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes and subsequent resolutions adopted by the World Health Assembly (the Code). Attention to the Code is rising, as 44 international locations have strengthened their laws on marketing over the previous two years.

However, the authorized restrictions in most international locations don’t absolutely cowl marketing that happens in well being services. Only 79 international locations prohibit the promotion of breast-milk substitutes in well being services, and solely 51 have provisions that prohibit the distribution of free or low-price provides throughout the well being care system.

Only 19 international locations have prohibited the sponsorship of scientific and well being skilled affiliation conferences by producers of breast-milk substitutes, which embody toddler components, observe-up components, and rising up milks marketed to be used by infants and kids up to 36-months outdated.

“The aggressive marketing of breast-milk substitutes, especially through health professionals that parents trust for nutrition and health advice, is a major barrier to improving newborn and child health worldwide,” says Dr Francesco Branca, Director of WHO’s Department of Nutrition and Food Safety. “Health care systems must act to boost parent’s confidence in breastfeeding without industry influence so that children don’t miss out on its lifesaving benefits.”

WHO and UNICEF suggest that infants be fed nothing however breast milk for his or her first 6 months, after which they need to proceed breastfeeding – in addition to consuming different nutritious and secure meals – till 2 years of age or past.

Breastfeeding underneath menace as well being programs stretched skinny

Babies who’re solely breastfed are 14 occasions much less doubtless to die than infants who usually are not breastfed. However, at present, solely 41% of infants 0–6 months outdated are solely breastfed, a charge WHO Member States have dedicated to rising to not less than 50% by 2025. Inappropriate marketing of breast-milk substitutes continues to undermine efforts to enhance breastfeeding charges and the COVID-19 disaster is intensifying the menace.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic progresses, health workers are being diverted to the response and health systems are overstretched. At such time, breastfeeding can protect the lives of millions of children, but new mothers cannot do it without the support of health providers,” mentioned Dr. Victor Aguayo, UNICEF’s Chief of Nutrition. “We must, more than ever, step up efforts to ensure that every mother and family receive the guidance and support they need from a trained health care worker to breastfeed their children, right from birth, everywhere.”

The Code bans all varieties of promotion of breast-milk substitutes, together with promoting, presents to well being employees and distribution of free samples. Labels can not make dietary and well being claims or embody photographs that idealize toddler components. Instead, labels should carry messages in regards to the superiority of breastfeeding over components and the dangers of not breastfeeding.

WHO and UNICEF name on governments to urgently strengthen laws on the Code through the COVID-19 pandemic. Governments and civil society organizations also needs to not search or settle for donations of breast-milk substitutes in emergency conditions.

Breastfeeding and COVID-19

Active COVID-19 virus has not, to date, been detected within the breastmilk of any mom with confirmed or suspected COVID-19. It seems unlikely, subsequently, that COVID-19 could be transmitted by breastfeeding or by giving breastmilk that has been expressed by a mom who’s confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19.

Women with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 can subsequently breastfeed if they need to accomplish that. They ought to:

• Wash palms ceaselessly with cleaning soap and water or use alcohol-based mostly hand rub and particularly earlier than touching the child;

• Wear a medical masks throughout any contact with the child, together with whereas feeding;

• Sneeze or cough right into a tissue. Then dispose of it instantly and wash palms once more;

• Routinely clear and disinfect surfaces after touching them.

Even if moms should not have a medical masks, they need to observe all the opposite an infection prevention measures listed, and proceed breastfeeding.