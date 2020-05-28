Countries are failing to stop harmful marketing of breast-milk substitutes, warn WHO and Unicef

Health care programs should do extra to increase mother and father’ confidence in breastfeeding, particularly in the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, main public well being companies have warned.

A brand new report by WHO, Unicef, and the International Baby Food Action Network (IBFAN) reveals that regardless of efforts to stop the harmful promotion of breast-milk substitutes, international locations are nonetheless falling brief in defending mother and father from deceptive data.

Breast milk comprises very important health-boosting antibodies and infants who are solely breastfed are 14 instances much less probably to die than infants who are not breastfed.

However, the report discovered that simply 136 international locations of the 194 reviewed have some type of authorized measure proscribing the promotion of components feeding over breastfeeding.

Only 79 international locations prohibit the promotion of breast-milk substitutes in well being services, and solely 51 have provisions that prohibit the distribution of free or low-cost provides inside the well being care system.

While solely 19 international locations have prohibited the sponsorship of scientific and well being skilled affiliation conferences by producers of breast-milk substitutes, which embody toddler components and follow-up components.

“The aggressive marketing of breast-milk substitutes, especially through health professionals that parents trust for nutrition and health advice, is a major barrier to improving newborn and child health worldwide,” says Dr Francesco Branca, Director of WHO’s Department of Nutrition and Food Safety.

“Health care systems must act to boost parent’s confidence in breastfeeding without industry influence so that children don’t miss out on its lifesaving benefits.”