Countertop 1.1 Cubic Feet Microwave Oven, 1000 Watt, Black Front with Black Cabinet, Commercial Chef CHCM11100B



Price: $93.97

Kitchen countertop microwave oven that prepares snacks and heats up last night’s leftovers in minutes.

Sturdy construction with black front display and black cabinet finish for compact durability

Easy simple green LED display. Push button touch controls for quick use. Digital clock display and timer.

10 microwave power levels to deliver a quality meal every time.

6 touch quick cook menu buttons including: popcorn, potato, pizza, beverage, reheat and frozen food.

Defrost or cook by auto weight and speed for fast food preparation.

Child safety lock for added protection preventing accidents and burns.

12.4 inch carousel turntable made out of tempered glass for even cooking and reheating.