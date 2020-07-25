Councilwoman’s conduct referred to governor, ethics commission | Local News

DARLINGTON, S.C.— A Darlington city councilwoman’s interaction with a city law enforcement officer on June 17 will be referred to the South Carolina Ethics Commission andGov Henry D. McMaster.
At a called conference Tuesday, the Darlington City Council voted 5-2 to refer the conduct of Councilwoman Sheila Baccus.
The interaction happened after Officer Paul Bryant observed a white SUV parked unlawfully along OakStreet Bryant then composed a $10 ticket and put it on the windscreen of the lorry.
As he turned to return to his lorry, according to his report, Bryant was approached by an African American female recognized asBaccus
Baccus asked him what was going on.
Bryant then described that he had actually composed a ticket for the lorry being unlawfully parked which he had actually provided a caution formerly relating to the lorry.
A 2nd female approached and commented about the circumstance, according to another media outlet’s description of the authorities report relating to the event.
Baccus then asked the officer if he didn’t have anything much better to do than compose parking tickets.
Bryant’s report states he responded that composing tickets was his task and if Baccus had an issue with it, she might call Police Chief KelvinWashington
Baccus then called the chief after requesting Bryant’s name.
Bryant’s report suggests that Baccus asked Washington why he had a “white officer over here harassing us?”
After ending the call, according to Bryant’s report, Baccus reversed towards him. The councilwoman then informed Bryant that Washington suggested he would look after the ticket, according to the report.
Bryant then informed her that it was excellent the chief would look after the ticket due to the fact that he wasn’t pestering anybody.
According to Bryant’s report, Baccus informed him: “Take your white self back to the white neighborhood. You’re probably the kind that would shoot us in the back.”
Bryant supposedly did not make any extra remarks and left the scene.
Washington later on provided a declaration stating that the officer had actually not done anything incorrect which the officer had his total assistance.
Bryant likewise submitted a harassment report versus Baccus following their interaction.
Tuesday’s vote followed the city board satisfied in executive session for over 2 hours in a space along the side of the purple and silver — the colors of Darlington High School — basketball court inside the Harmon Baldwin Recreation Center on Sanders Street.
After the council returned, Mayor Curtis Boyd called the conference back to order and after that indicated that efforts at compromise in executive session had actually stopped working.
“After long deliberations, speaking and talking with everyone in here, we’ve done what we think we can do to try to work with each other,” Boyd stated. “In the city of Darlington, everyone on this council is here — myself and all of the council members up here — are here for the betterment of this city. We love our city and we love everyone in it. And we all are going to do what we think is best for every citizen here. We all chose to be here. … That’s why I ran for mayor, and that’s why they ran for city council.”
Boyd then asked the council members for a movement to supply details on Baccus’ conduct to the city lawyer for recommendation to the South Carolina Ethics Commission and McMaster.
Thirty seconds passed in the past Boyd once again requested a movement.
At- big Councilman John M. Milling then made the movement.
Milling initially stated that the city board did not have the authority to get rid of a member from workplace.
“Whether that should be done lies with the governor’s office and, perhaps, the ethics commission,” Milling stated. “I would make a motion that since we were not able to get the matter resolved tonight that we instruct our attorney to simply turn it over to the officials that have the authority to make the decisions as to what needs to be done, if anything, with this matter.”
Milling likewise stated the homeowners of the city looked to the council members to conduct themselves in such a way that did not location anybody under condemnation or make anybody feel threatened or disrespected.
“I pledge to the citizens who are gathered here tonight in my dealings with you, with other council members and with members of our staff that are employed with the city of Darlington that I will treat you with respect and with equality, and I will not undertake to belittle you or degrade you in any fashion, and that’s my motion,” Milling continued.
Mayor Pro Tempore John H. Segars then seconded the movement.
Boyd then required a vote.
Voting in the affirmative were Boyd, Milling, Segars, Howard Nettles and BryantGardner
Councilwoman Elaine Reed and Baccus enacted the unfavorable.
“Again, I agree with Councilman Milling, we’re here for the city of Darlington to grow and to treat all fairly,” Boyd stated.
He stated he backed everybody who does what they were expected to do 100%.
“What our world today needs and the reason I have this mic today is Jesus Christ,” Boyd stated. “Have a good night.”
Reed spoke afterBoyd
“We do need Jesus Christ,” Reed stated.
She urged the neighborhood to pursue Christ’s message of unity.
“It’s simply how one person dealt with another person,” Reed stated. “And for it to escalate to this, when each one of us has possibly been in that situation, I want you all to think about that. … Feelings may have been hurt. Bad things may have been said. But it was at that moment. It is at that moment. And we are here to take care of the business of the citizens of Darlington, and one of that is to show that our concern and things that we want to do that we are united in that, because we want the best for the city of Darlington.”
The city, she stated, can’t unify if each time something like this takes place there is such a huge space that can’t be closed.
“We must come together and stop fighting each other,” Reed stated.
Baccus represents Ward 1 on the nonpartisan council. Ward 1 consists of the main and eastern parts of the city ofDarlington
She did not comment throughout the conference and strolled by a number of press reporters without commenting as she left the conference. She did stop and talk with a number of individuals en route out and was assisted to her cars and truck by a guy and a lady.
Washington decreased to make extra remarks after the conference, referring concerns to his declaration provided previously.