Councils will get an extra £1.6billion in funding amid coronavirus pandemic

Councils throughout England will be given an extra £1.6billion in funding to cope with the coronavirus after complaints from native authorities that companies may endure.

The Local Government Association has mentioned the state of affairs in the course of the pandemic may trigger some councils to ‘take excessive cost-cutting and rationing measures quickly’.

The disaster has raised strain on council companies like assist for these dwelling with disabilities and social care, whereas earnings from areas like parking charges has dropped.

Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick speaks at 10 Downing Street this afternoon

Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick mentioned the extra cash will enhance the backing councils have obtained to deal with the pandemic to £3.2billion.

An extra £300million will go to devolved administrations, with Scotland getting £155million, Wales £95million, and Northern Ireland £50million.

Mr Jenrick mentioned: ‘I promised native authorities would have the assets they should meet this problem.

‘We stand shoulder to shoulder with native authorities and my precedence is to verify they’re supported to allow them to proceed to assist their communities by means of this difficult time.

Mr Jenrick seems with NHS England nationwide medical director Professor Stephen Powis in the course of the day by day Downing Street press convention at present

‘Up and down the nation council employees are the unsung heroes as we deal with this virus. They are in the entrance line of the nationwide effort to maintain the general public secure and ship the companies folks want.’

In a letter to Mr Jenrick earlier than the extra funding was introduced, the LGA mentioned ‘radical motion’ to forestall councils ‘rationing spending’ was wanted

The organisation mentioned that until extra funding was obtained, the state of affairs would find yourself ‘harming each the long-term continuity of current companies and the Covid-19 response at a time when each are so vitally wanted, one thing all of us want to keep away from’.

The letter additionally burdened the lack of earnings being generated by councils.

Richard Watts, the chief of Islington Council in North London, advised BBC News at present (pictured) that councils are ‘going to have to start out taking some fairly fast selections if we do not get the assist we predict we want’

It mentioned: ‘Local authorities are struggling extreme earnings loss from a spread of companies from leisure, parking, bus operations, planning and business waste.

‘Many councils rely closely on this earnings to fund their annual expenditure – on common, 10 per cent of whole gross service prices are funded by means of charges and costs, going as much as 25 per cent on common for shire districts in explicit.’

Richard Watts, the chief of Islington Council in North London, advised BBC News at present: ‘We are confronted with this double whammy of spending cash that we in regular circumstances would not should spend on issues like grownup social care, as in the homeless, offering meals and assist for residents who’re personally in monetary disaster, similtaneously dropping cash hand over fist due to a lack of earnings from parking costs, of rents the place we hire out our personal buildings, folks aren’t utilizing leisure centres for apparent causes.

‘So councils who’re already struggling financially given ten years of fairly onerous spending cuts imposed on us over the past decade are actually teetering on the sting with out additional backing.’

He added: ‘We’re going to have to start out taking some fairly fast selections if we do not get the assist we predict we want. We want to listen to that the Government goes to hold on standing by native authorities.

‘At the speed we’re going we’re in all probability going to wish an analogous dimension additional tranche of cash sooner or later down the road as a result of it is a actually difficult state of affairs for us.’