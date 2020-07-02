Councils warn of £10billion cash black hole as Robert Jenrick pumps an extra £500m into authorities

Robert Jenrick sparked a row with native authorities this morning after asserting plans to pump an extra £500million into council coffers immediately.

The Communities Secretary stated the cash would go in the direction of overlaying misplaced earnings throughout the coronavirus lockdown, which has seen mothballed corporations given enterprise charge holidays and compelled different cuts to earnings.

It is an element of a £4.3billion bundle of help put in place by the Government and will not be ring-fenced and enable council and enterprise charges tax deficits to be repaid over three years as a substitute of one.

The Government stated it understood the ‘unprecedented impression’ the pandemic has had on councils’ earnings from automotive parks, museums and different cultural property, and can compensate them.

Mr Jenrick stated that to ‘enhance cash stream’ any loss of earnings above 5 per cent of the deliberate take from gross sales, charges and costs will probably be compensated at a charge of 75p in each pound.

But it comes as as councils warn they face a black hole of as much as £10billion as a result of of misplaced earnings and elevated expenditure to take care of coronavirus.

The cash equates to lower than £1.5million for every of the 343 native authorities in England – with extra cash for these in Scotland and Wales.

It comes after Tory-run native authorities final week warned the Government they face potential chapter if a second wave of coronavirus forces the UK into a brand new lockdown.

Nick Forbes, the Labour chief of Newcastle City Council, addressed Mr Jenrick and Boris Johnson on Twitter, writing: ‘I’m sorry, this £500million goes nowhere close to filling the £10billion funding hole councils face this monetary 12 months.

‘We’ve been providing you with the profit of the doubt up till now, however our endurance is sporting very skinny.’

Shadow communities secretary Steve Reed stated ‘Many councils are on the brink of chapter as a result of of the prices of tackling Covid-19, so any assistance is welcome.

‘But if the Government breaks its promise to fund the prices in full, councils will probably be compelled to chop again companies like social care, youth actions and bin collections, and closed libraries and leisure centres would possibly by no means reopen.

‘This funding is a begin, however we do not know the way it is going to be shared out and far of the element is being held again till the autumn which may be too late to avoid wasting many frontline employees’ jobs that are actually in danger.

‘We urge the Government to stay to its promise to help councils to do what’s essential to get communities via this. Councils have saved their half of the discount, now the Government should do the identical reasonably than punish native communities with cuts to the companies they depend on.’

Mr Jenrick MP stated: ‘Councils are enjoying an enormous half in supporting their communities throughout this pandemic.

‘From supporting probably the most weak and maintaining very important companies operating to working native monitor and hint, council employees have been on the forefront of this nice nationwide effort and are the unsung heroes of this pandemic.

‘Today I’m offering an additional bundle of help that takes our help for councils throughout this pandemic to £4.three billion to assist meet the fast pressures councils are going through.

‘I do know that the loss of income from automotive parks and leisure centres has created big difficulties, so I’m introducing a brand new scheme to assist cowl these losses.’