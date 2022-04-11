At the suggestion of the relatives of the servicemen killed in the 44-day war, a council will be set up in Goris with the participation of the Goris community administration.

During the meeting with the head of the community Arush Arushanyan, the relatives of the victims discussed a number of issues related to the activities of the council.

“Issues aimed at solving the social problems of the families of killed servicemen are in the center of the municipality’s attention, but it is not always possible to fully assess the needs and concerns of the families. The relatives of the killed servicemen from Goris, Tegh, Tat communities met with the head of Goris community Arush Arushanyan and suggested setting up a commission, which will consist of the relatives of the servicemen, who will present their concerns from time to time and make suggestions.

The relatives of the servicemen killed in the April four-day war were also present at the meeting. The head of the community emphasized that it is the duty of each of us to carry out daily work, keeping all the families in the center of attention, and to pursue so that the issues of concern are resolved urgently, ”reads the message spread by the municipality.



