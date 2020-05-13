Council rejects ITV proposals to increase coach trips to Emmerdale set

An idyllic Yorkshire village has gained a battle with ITV chiefs over plans to increase coach trips of Emmerdale followers to the Harewood House manufacturing set.

Scores of admirers of the cleaning soap have participated in “fully-guided” excursions to the purpose-built setting on the Harewood property, close to Leeds, to see the acquainted sights of The Woolpack and Bob’s Cafe, since they started working in 2016.

Although the excursions are actually suspended due to the pandemic, residents have lengthy complained the slim roads are unsuitable for the scale and quantity of the big coaches which cross via Weardley village on most weekends.

Despite native upset, ITV bosses requested Leeds City Council (LCC) to permit them to increase the variety of coaches permitted entry to the positioning from two to three per hour, because it was working at “maximum capacity”.

If accepted, the change would seemingly imply an additional 50 guests per hour on the excursions, in accordance to council paperwork.

ITV stated of the plans: “By increasing the number of tours by one per hour and extending the hours of operation from April to September, as well as allowing visitors to Harewood House to be collected for the tours, this will meet the existing demand without impacting on the transport network.”

Harewood Parish Council warned the proposals could lead on to extra highway accidents and trigger additional disruption to the lives of the small neighborhood in Weardley.

A complete of 24 native residents lodged objections, with some elevating environmental considerations, such because the destructive affect the tour growth might have on hedgerows.

LCC concluded the applying failed to present how further coach visitors can be accommodated on the freeway community with out adversely affecting locals.

Emmerdale moved to the Harwood set in 1998 after the variety of followers visiting its authentic location, the West Yorkshire village of Esholt, made filming tough.

The property, which is simply north of Leeds, additionally options within the Downton Abbey movie and the ITV sequence Victoria.