The Council of Europe has stated it is alarmed that Poland’s rightwing federal government is moving to withdraw from a landmark global treaty focused on avoiding violence versus females, The Guardian reports.

Poland’s justice minister, Zbigniew Ziobro, stated on Saturday that he would start preparing the official procedure to withdraw from the Istanbul convention onMonday The treaty is the world’s very first binding instrument to avoid and take on violence versus females, from marital rape to female genital mutilation.

A previous centrist Polish federal government signed the treaty in 2012 and it was validated in 2015, when Ziobro called it “an invention, a feminist creation aimed at justifying gay ideology”.

The treaty was led by the Council of Europe, the continent’s earliest human rights organisation, and its secretary basic, Marija Pej činović Buri ć, condemned the rightwing Law and Justice celebration (PiS) federal government’s strategy to withdraw.

“Leaving the Istanbul convention would be highly regrettable and a major step backwards in the protection of women against violence in Europe,” she stated in a declaration onSunday “If there are any misconceptions or misunderstandings about the convention, we are ready to clarify them in a constructive dialogue.”