Council members condemn advertiser rejecting Jay- Z billboard “It is highly disturbing to learn that a local billboard advertiser has rejected socially important ads relevant to the Black Lives Matter movement,” the joint declaration stated. Updated: 8:20 PM CDT Aug 22, 2020

Several members of Milwaukee’s Common Council condemned marketing business Lamar after it turned down 2 billboard propositions which bore the names of 3 individuals of color who were all eliminated by the exact same policeman.The propositions, which were sent by Team ROC, a department of home entertainment magnate Jay-Z’s ROC Nation, were likewise important of the Officer Joseph Mensah.”Alvin Cole, Jay Anderson, Antonio Gonzales — they did not deserve to die. Officer Mensah must be held accountable,” the preliminary submission to Lamar stated, according to images supplied by Team ROC lawyer Jordan Siev.Siev stated Lamar rejected the demand in addition to an alternate billboard which checked out, “They did not deserve to die. Police officers shouldn’t murder innocent people.””With Milwaukee playing a popular function in …