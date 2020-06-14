Council leaders demand more powers over housebuilding to help economy recover from coronavirus

Council leaders have required local authorities to be provided with more powers over housebuilding to help the economy recover from the coronavirus crisis.

Experts have warned that the world wide pandemic could cut the quantity of homes built-in London alone this year by half.

Ministers are preparing to launch an important overhaul of the planning system in England, to increase approvals for new developments in a bid to aid the economy.





In what many have interpreted as a bad sign for the role of local councils in decisions, Robert Jenrick, the housing secretary, has said that he wants to “rethink planning from first principles”.

Under the changes zonal planning systems could be introduced to simplify councils’ planning criteria.

A man walks down a deserted Camden High Street Photos Angela Christofilou

The Local Government Association, which represents councils in England, says it is crucial they retain their planning powers. These, they say, create resilient in addition to prosperous communities.

And it is calling for councils to be provided with more powers to tackle what it says is really a housing “backlog” across the country.

They ought to be able to act, as an example, if a site with planning permission is lying unused.

Research by the LGA early in the day this year unearthed that more when compared to a million domiciles given planning permission within the last few decade never have yet been built.

The association says the requirement to restart the economy means it really is now imperative that councils are allowed to keep 100 % of receipts from Right to Buy sales.

They also want the timeframe where councils can spend the amount of money to be extended from three years to at least five.

Cllr David Renard, LGA planning spokesman, said: “As the country recovers from coronavirus, it really is more vital than ever that councils can to lead the recovery effort from a local level. This includes making sure that councils retain the planning powers needed to deliver resilient, prosperous places that meet the needs of their communities.

“The planning system is not a barrier to housebuilding. Nine in 10 planning applications are approved by councils.”

He added: “Councils are committed to building the domiciles that communities need, making certain they are befitting the local environment, decent and fit for purpose, affordable, and with the best infrastructure set up.

“Instead, councils need powers to tackle our housing backlog and step in where a site with planning permission lies dormant and house building has stalled.”

Changes to the Right to Buy scheme would also allow councils to build “the new homes that people in their areas desperately need,” that he added.

Cllr Diarmaid Ward, who’s in charge of housing at Islington Council in London, said the crisis had exposed how many people across the country are now living in precarious conditions or unstable accommodation.

He called on ministers to cut the red tape around council home building, raise grant levels to 100 per cent of the cost of a brand new build home and abolish all restrictions on councils using their right to buy receipts.

“It’s time for the government to step up,” that he said. “The last time the united kingdom built 300,000 domiciles a year, in the 1970s, councils built over 40 per cent of these. There isn’t any shortage of political will in local authorities to build council homes, nevertheless the government needs to stop stacking the device against us.”

An Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesman said:“Building the homes the nation needs is really a priority for the Government and we’ve re-started the housing market to help families and business return to normality in a safe way.

”The government continues to work closely with all elements of the housing sector about the challenges they face during the pandemic.

“We are committed to Right to Buy, which has helped nearly two million council tenants realise their dream of home ownership.”