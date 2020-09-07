Council Bluffs toddler has burns covering 60% of his body after being trapped in house fire

The family of Ezekiel Adkins tells KETV Newswatch 7 the 1-year-old is in Iowa City receiving treatment after being trapped in a Council Bluffs house fire.Firefighters rescued him and his 3-year-old brother, Jameson, from the flames Friday night.Jameson was treated for smoke inhalation and slight burns, but Ezekiel has burns covering 60% of his body. Their grandfather, Dave Smith, said Ezekiel has a lot of lung damage.The young boy was flown to the burn center at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln Friday night.”He made it through the night, which was a miracle in itself. We’re seeing a light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.Medical officials flew Ezekiel to the University of Iowa’s Children’s Hospital early Saturday morning.Smith said in Iowa City, the Children’s Hospital has a machine that can take the carbon dioxide from Ezekiel’s blood. He said Ezekiel hasn’t needed it yet, and that he’s taken a few breaths on his own. Smith said the biggest concern for right now is trying to get blood flow in the 17-month-old’s legs.”As with anything, we rely on God to intercede for us. He is,” said Ezekiel’s grandpa. “He is a young man that has a lot of determination, even for a young child. You can see it in his eyes. You can feel it when you’re around him. I think it’ll become evident.”The Council…
Most Popular
Schiff buys more Bitcoin: But there’s a twist
The vast majority of Twitter users trust 18-year-old Spencer Schiff’s investment advice over that of his father, Peter Schiff — a renowned gold bug...
Product Review of the Western Digital My Passport Ultra 2 TB Portable Hard Drive:...
Price: (as of - Details) This article examines Western Digital’s popular portable hard drive, the My Passport Ultra 2 TB. It is small,...
As Brexit Deadlines Loom, the Posturing and Bickering Flare Again
LONDON — Bellicose threats to walk away from the bargaining table. Defiant assertions of British sovereignty and promises not to become a “client state”...
Hobby Lobby Hit With Backlash After Pro-Trump Message Appears In Store Display
Hobby Lobby is being hit with backlash today after a pro-Donald Trump message appeared on a display at one of their stores in the...
Syria seeks Russian investment as US sanctions hammer economy – Middle East Monitor
President Bashar al Assad said on Monday he wanted to expand business ties with Russia to help Syria cope with new US sanctions on...
Bounedjah scores as Cazorla’s Al Sadd decimate Al Sailiya
Xavi Hernandez’s men have now won all two games this season, scoring 10 goals in the process to top the Qatar Stars League...
Yvette Gentry, a Black woman, will be new interim Louisville police chief
Gentry will replace Robert Schroeder, who is retiring, Mayor Greg Fischer announced Monday. She previously was chief of community building in the city government,...