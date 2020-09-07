Council Bluffs toddler has burns covering 60% of his body after being trapped in house fire

The family of Ezekiel Adkins tells KETV Newswatch 7 the 1-year-old is in Iowa City receiving treatment after being trapped in a Council Bluffs house fire.Firefighters rescued him and his 3-year-old brother, Jameson, from the flames Friday night.Jameson was treated for smoke inhalation and slight burns, but Ezekiel has burns covering 60% of his body. Their grandfather, Dave Smith, said Ezekiel has a lot of lung damage.The young boy was flown to the burn center at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln Friday night.”He made it through the night, which was a miracle in itself. We’re seeing a light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.Medical officials flew Ezekiel to the University of Iowa’s Children’s Hospital early Saturday morning.Smith said in Iowa City, the Children’s Hospital has a machine that can take the carbon dioxide from Ezekiel’s blood. He said Ezekiel hasn’t needed it yet, and that he’s taken a few breaths on his own. Smith said the biggest concern for right now is trying to get blood flow in the 17-month-old’s legs.”As with anything, we rely on God to intercede for us. He is,” said Ezekiel’s grandpa. “He is a young man that has a lot of determination, even for a young child. You can see it in his eyes. You can feel it when you’re around him. I think it’ll become evident.”The Council…

Source link