Coulthard responds to Whincup jibe

Whincup pulled a handful of points back on McLaughlin in today’s 3rd and last heat in Townsville, thanks to a questionable relocation for the lead by colleague Shane van Gisbergen, which alleviated McLaughlin large enough for Whincup to move into 2nd.

McLaughlin was not impressed with relocation, calling the Triple Eight motorists out for “silly games”.

Whincup, nevertheless, had a stinging spoken attack of his own right after the race, calling T8 a “two-car” group and DJR Team Penske a “one-plus-one”.

That followed McLaughlin’s colleague Coulthard completing a difficult weekend with a finest of seventh and a worst of 20th from the 3 races.

“We saw Scotty pit early and we went 10 laps longer so we knew we were going to be strong at the end there, but SVG went longer again,” Whincup informed Fox Sports after the race.

“I guess it just comes down to we run a two-car team, and there’s the same equipment for both cars and we’ve both got the same opportunity.

“It’s generally sometimes a negative because you’ve got to pit behind the second car or he takes points away from you, but today, if anything, it was a help and that’s the advantage of running a two-car team instead of a one-plus-one.”

When asked to react in the DJRTP post-race media conference, Coulthard brushed it off as”mind games”

“That’s his view …