Coulthard mistake hands McLaughlin victory

The race began as a fight in between the 2 Penske Fords, Coulthard getting the much better launch to lead McLaughlin into Turn 1.

Coulthard then had the speed to space the points leader by the highlight of a 2nd, prior to pitting for fresh softs on the right-hand side of his automobile on Lap 6.

At that point McLaughlin dropped the hammer, a scorching in-lap assisting him handle 2 tires himself and emerge simply in front of Coulthard.

While Coulthard might have had the tire temperature level to re-claim the lead, he tossed that chance away by securing and running large as he followed McLaughlin into Turn 1, which dropped him back to 3rd behind Jamie Whincup.

That was efficiently task provided for McLaughlin, with a simple run house to bank a 5th race win of the season.

“I’m glad we could bounce back,” stated McLaughlin, referencing his charge the other day.

“Great start by Fabs; it was like my best start I’ve done for a long time, but he absolutely smashed me. Big in-lap, the boys’ pitstop was amazing, got in front, and then I saw Fabs run wide. I got a bit lucky there, but overall I’m really proud.”

While he had no response for McLaughlin, Whincup had the ability to space Coulthard as the race went on. He ended up a lonesome 2nd, 1.4 s behind a travelling race winner, and nearly 6s clear of 3rd.

Coulthard was similarly lonesome …