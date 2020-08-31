Could these 3 Leafs players be traded this off-season?

The off-season has actually not started and yet there’s currently been a trade, plus, potentially more in the future.

With Kasperi Kapanen now out of the Maple Leafs company, the company will now move to other trades. They could be huge ones, too.

Frederik Andersen’s name has been out there in the previous week, however do they run the risk of not having a real top next season?

Andreas Johnsson could pull a couple of NHL GM’s in, however does he bring the worth that was had prior to his injury (or injuries?)

Mitch Marner is a not likely trade prospect after what Kyle Dubas stated when the Maple Leafs were ousted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the qualifiers. But a trade could come, I make sure, if the cost was right.

Who goes and who remains?