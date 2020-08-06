Could the first shots of a new Cold War be fired over teen dance videos?

TikTok could be the greatest casualty yet of the crossfire let loose when Trump switched on Beijing to improve his reelection effort. “I know TikTok’s fun. But it’s dangerous,” Trump trade consultant Peter Navarro informed FoxNews “Does the Chinese Communist Party know where your children are? And the answer could be yeah.” (Here’s some complimentary intel for the Chinese: The kids are all in your home rather of school or college due to the fact that of the messed up United States handling of Covid-19).

Trump, as typical, is sowing confusion and turmoil. He desires TikTok’s United States operations to be offered to a non-Chinese business– perhaps Microsoft– by September 15, however is likewise requiring a stack of money for the United States Treasury.

TikTok might be simply the start. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who leads the United States march to eliminate Chinese giant Huawei from the West, has actually cautioned of broader action, implicating Middle Kingdom tech companies of “ feeding data directly into the Chinese Communist Party. ” Since China is not likely …

Read The Full Article