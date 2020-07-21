It’s also unclear what impact Covid-19 may have on the rare polio-like condition, which affects the spinal cord and nerves, mostly in kids.

The first hallmark sign some body has AFM is sudden limb weakness. The polio-like condition does occur mostly in children who’re otherwise healthier.

The progression of weakness can happen over hours to a number of days, and can result in difficulty speaking and swallowing, or it could cause severe respiratory distress. It may also cause lesions on the spinal cord and permanent, sometimes life-threatening, paralysis.

About 98% of AFM cases are hospitalized and 54% are placed in the ICU, according to the CDC.

“There is a great deal we don’t yet know,” Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC, said Tuesday. “We want to do everything possible to learn more about recognizing, treating, and preventing AFM and helping families to heal.”

“AFM is a CDC priority,” Schuchat added.

It is clear that Covid-19 will have some impact on this AFM cycle, the CDC said.

Social distancing and improved hand hygiene practices might reduce the amount of AFM cases, said Dr. Janell Routh, medical officer and lead for the CDC’s AFM and Domestic Poliovirus Team.

“These practices may result in a decease circulation of other viruses, including enteroviruses and, therefore, either decrease or delay AFM this year,” Routh said.

The pandemic may also impact how the country tracks just how many cases you can find.

“We don’t know if the Covid-19 epidemic will complicate detection and management, nor do we know if the social distancing efforts will reduce the risks of occurrence,” said Schuchat. “But we do know we need to be ready.”

The CDC and parent groups have been attempting to raise awareness among doctors as it was first detected, as it had often been misdiagnosed, some studies have shown. One of the challenges of diagnosis is that the symptoms change from person to person. It is unclear if some children are far more susceptible to more serious forms of the illness. Studies are underway.

Most AFM cases start of a week following a child has received an disease, often involving a common cold virus called an enterovirus.

In past years, there’s evidence to suggest the main cause is enterovirus D68, or EV-D68. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said at the briefing it is in the first stages of development for a vaccine for that one enterovirus. There is no vaccine for AFM and no cure for AFM, which is apparently a post-viral syndrome. Treatment only is targeted on alleviating symptoms.

Since 2014, if the CDC began tracking AFM in the United States, the agency noticed nationwide outbreaks did actually occur every single other year. There have been 630 confirmed cases since the CDC started tracking them. Patients often have long-term problems linked to the condition.

A retrospective analysis of AFM just before 2014 showed that there have been a small number of cases from year to year, but not these large peaks, suggesting something shifted about the nature of the condition. It’s still unclear what that could be.

“One thing we don’t understand about AFM is what changed in 2014 that would account for the rise of cases of AFM,” Dr. Emily Erbelding said at the briefing.

Erbelding is director of the division of microbiology and infectious disease at NIAID. Scientists, she said, also hardly understand why the cases spike every other year and whether it will be a pattern that the US will continue to see in the long run. NIAID has launched a national study that is looking to get at more of these answers.