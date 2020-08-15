Could Bruce Boudreau be on his way to coach the Toronto Maple Leafs?

There are rumours are plentiful that the Toronto Maple Leafs could be including a veteran coach to their personnel.

According to the Toronto Sun’s Lance Horby, Toronto- native Bruce Boudreau could be ready to take a demotion to coach together with Sheldon Keefe.

There’s talk Bruce Boudreau would think about providing himself a demotion and using if it indicated a possibility to deal with his precious home townLeafs https://t.co/iuYKZw7DEj — Lance Hornby (@sunhornby) August 14, 2020

Boudreau, 65, has actually been training professional hockey considering that 1990 and remained in the NHL considering that 2007-08 running the bench for the Washington Capitals, Anaheim Ducks and most just recently, the Minnesota Wild.

Throughout his profession, he’s freely stayed a Leafs fan.

This previous year he was fired from the Minnesota Wild in the middle of his 4th year with the club. Wherever he’s gone, his groups have actually been reasonably effective having actually published a 567-302-115 record in 984 video games.

Boudreau has actually been understood for his protective acumen as a coach and the previous Jack Adams winner could be an excellent addition to Toronto’s bench.

The club revealed the other day that assistant coaches Paul McFarland and Andrew Brewer would not be returning to the club. McFarland is set to sign up with the OHL’s Kingston Frontenacs as the clubs’ head coach while Brewer didn’t have his agreement …